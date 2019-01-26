Pelosi: ‘What Does Putin Have On The President, Politically, Personally Or Financially?’

Speaker Pelosi issued a statement late Friday night in response to Roger Stone’s indictment and wondered what compromising information Russian President Vladimir Putin has on President Donald Trump.

Stone, a longtime confidant of the president, was charged with five counts for making false statements to Congress, one for witness tampering, and one for obstruction of a government proceeding. (RELATED: Stone: Trump Did Not Direct Me To Contact Wikileaks)

Pelosi’s statement read, “The indictment of Roger Stone makes clear that there was a deliberate, coordinated attempt by top Trump campaign officials to influence the 2016 election and subvert the will of the American people.”

What does Putin have on @realDonaldTrump, politically, personally or financially? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 26, 2019

It continued, “In the face of 37 indictments, the president’s continued actions to undermine the Special Counsel investigation raise the questions: what does Putin have on the president, politically, personally or financially? Why has the Trump administration continued to discuss pulling the U.S. out of NATO, which would be a massive victory for Putin?”

The Daily Caller reported on Friday that Stone is not accused of conspiring with Russia or WikiLeaks to hack and release emails stolen from Democrats. The indictment also makes no allegation that Stone had contact with Russians or knew that Russia was behind the hacks of the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

