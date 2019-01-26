Tom Brady Doesn’t Care About The Pro Bowl, Is Focused On Winning ‘Rings’

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady apparently once had an all-time great quote about winning Super Bowls.

Brady’s passion for winning is legendary throughout the NFL, and anybody who watches the sport knows all about it. It turns out he wasn’t afraid to even use that legendary drive and passion to remind his teammates what’s truly important.

Former Patriots player Brandon Spikes told the following to Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko during a recent interview about an interaction with the star quarterback:

I had one of my best years my third season. I’d been playing off the charts. And I didn’t get picked to go to the Pro Bowl. I was moping around, actually in tears, and a few guys were trying to lift me up, like, ‘It’s gonna be alright man. We’ve got to worry about what’s in front of us.’ Then The Pharaoh himself walks up to me—I used to call Brady The Pharaoh and he hated that—Brady walks up to me and says, ‘Hey B, you think I play this s— to go to Pro Bowls? Get it together. Get your head up. We’re trying to win rings. That’s what it is here.’ That’s where I knew what kind of environment I was in, how blessed I was.

I absolutely love this quote from Brady. Who cares about the Pro Bowl. Seriously, what is even the point of that stupid game? There isn’t one.

The Pats and the team’s legendary quarterback are only focused on winning Super Bowls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 10, 2019 at 2:51pm PST

He’s already got five rings, and now he’s going for his sixth on February 3 in the Super Bowl against the Rams. It should be absolutely awesome to watch what Belichick and Brady dial up for that game. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

It’s two extremely different styles and eras of football going head-to-head. That’s what football fans everywhere want.

I can’t wait, and you don’t have a pulse if this story about Brady doesn’t get you hyped! Let’s get after it!

It’s going to be an absolutely epic night. Make sure to tune in on CBS.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter