US Economy Lost More Than Trump’s Border Wall Demand During Shutdown

The U.S. economy lost at least $6 billion during the the partial government shutdown that ended after a record 35 days on Friday, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The economic loss was due to a loss in productivity from roughly 800,000 federal workers and economic activity lost to outside business, Reuters reported.

The figure is more than the $5.7 billion that President Donald Trump demanded from Congress in order to start construction on his long-promised border wall. Trump relented on his demands Friday, signing a continuing resolution to re-open the government until February 15. (REPORT: Trump Said Paul Ryan ‘Screwed Him’ By Not Securing Wall Funding Earlier)

Even after Trump re-opened the government to negotiate on border security, Democrats reiterated their staunch opposition to a barrier at the southern border.

“Have I not been clear on the wall?” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked reporters Friday. “I’ve been very clear.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also added that “Democrats are against the wall.”

Trump has threatened to proceed with construction of the border wall without Congress, claiming that he has the authority to call a “national emergency.”

“We’ll work with the Democrats and negotiate and if we can’t do that, then we’ll do a — obviously we’ll do the emergency because that’s what it is. It’s a national emergency,” Trump told reporters Friday.

