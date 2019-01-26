Black Americans Explain Why They Walked Away From The Democratic Party

WATCH:

Brandon Straka, the openly gay former Democrat behind the recent movement to #Walkaway from liberalism sat down with The Daily Caller to discuss his new “documonial” called “The Great Awakening.”

The documonial features 20 black Americans who explain what made them decide to walk away from the Democratic party.

“It really tells the story of black America a by black America. It’s them telling their own stories in their own voices,” said Straka. (RELATED: #Walkaway Founder Says He Was ‘Refused Service’ at Camera Store After Employee Recognized Him)

