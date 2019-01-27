Does Cardi B’s ‘Twerk’ Video Really Empower Women? I Think Not [VIDEO]

In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women?

Leftists, @iamcardib , feel free to chime in.

THX .. pic.twitter.com/59fyDxrYAz — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 21, 2019

This is how the rapper responded:

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks ???? https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Now her fans and the establishment media rushed in to defend her, explaining to me that the video does actually empower women because “women can do what they want with their bodies” and that “there are no men in the video,” among other things.

Either way, I’m not buying it.

The #MeToo movement according to the left is not only about women coming forward about sexual assault and abuse, it’s also about female empowerment and equality.

What’s mind-boggling to me is the amount of hate mail I have received from so-called feminists. The internet mob has attacked me for my looks, my body shape, my character. Some labeled me a racist, others questioned my true ethnicity, and a few Twitter users suggested I kill myself.

My crime? Voicing my opinion on a music video.

I invited Cardi to debate me on my show, “America Uncensored,” and she has yet to respond.

I agree, No means NO, NO MATTER what!

But this video, & others like this sexually objectify women. I think this hurts all women & the cause. We’re not sex OBJECTS! Clearly we see things differently, (maybe I’m just a hater bc I can’t Twerk ????) Come on my show, debate me! https://t.co/TaqAiF9Jmv — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 22, 2019

I’m guessing she knows I’m right, hence she doesn’t want to debate. (RELATED: Women’s March Participants Are Turning On The Organizers Of The Movement)