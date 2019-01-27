Does Cardi B’s ‘Twerk’ Video Really Empower Women? I Think Not [VIDEO]

Stephanie Hamill | Video Columnist

WATCH:

I recently got into a Twitter spat with one of the world’s most popular female rap artists known as Cardi B over a new music video she’s featured in called “Twerk” by City Girls.
In the video, the women are wearing nearly nothing while provocatively twerking, so I simply asked how this type of music video empowers women in the era of #MeToo?

This is how the rapper responded:

Now her fans and the establishment media rushed in to defend her, explaining to me that the video does actually empower women because “women can do what they want with their bodies” and that “there are no men in the video,” among other things.

Either way, I’m not buying it.

The #MeToo movement according to the left is not only about women coming forward about sexual assault and abuse, it’s also about female empowerment and equality.

What’s mind-boggling to me is the amount of hate mail I have received from so-called feminists. The internet mob has attacked me for my looks, my body shape, my character. Some labeled me a racist, others questioned my true ethnicity, and a few Twitter users suggested I kill myself.

My crime? Voicing my opinion on a music video.

I invited Cardi to debate me on my show, “America Uncensored,” and she has yet to respond.

I’m guessing she knows I’m right, hence she doesn’t want to debate. (RELATED: Women’s March Participants Are Turning On The Organizers Of The Movement)

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.

Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

