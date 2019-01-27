Check Out The Hottest Looks From The Screen Actors Guild Awards

The theme for the night Sunday at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was glamour, with some of Hollywood’s leading ladies bringing some serious heat to the red carpet.(RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

So many celebrities simply shined in their gorgeous sparkling gowns. Stars like Robin Wright, Emily Blunt and Amy Adams absolutely stole the show when they showed up to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for all the festivities. (RELATED: Here Are The Smoke Room’s Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW])

And we would be remiss not to note how gorgeous Mandy Moore looked in her black off-the-shoulder gown with a sparkling trim along the top. Then there was Margot Robbie, who looked just as gorgeous as ever, wearing a very low-cut sleeveless white and gold gown that was stunning. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

However, it was Lady Gaga, who never fails to turn heads, who hands down won the night when she stepped out wearing a sleeveless low-cut white gown with a leg slit that went all the way up. To say she looked amazing would be an understatement.(RELATED: Take A Look Back At Our Favorite Celebs’ Hottest Looks Of 2018)

But you don’t have to take our word for it. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

Check out our list of hottest looks from the night and let us know if you agree. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])