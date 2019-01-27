Former Starbucks CEO Explains Why He Might Run As An Independent

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he’s considering running for president as an independent in 2020 because the Democratic Party has gone too far left, and both parties are “broken.”

While Schultz had previously considered running for president as a Democrat, he explained to Scott Pelley of CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday night why he might take an independent route to the White House instead.

“I will run as a centrist independent, outside of the two party system,” Schultz said. “Both parties are consistently not doing what’s necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged every single day in revenge politics.”

When asked why he’s ditching the Democratic Party, the lifelong Democrat said the party simply had gone too far left and that he is not concerned that an independent run would create an advantage for incumbent President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz Is Stepping Down)

“We see extremes on both sides,” Schultz said. “I want to see the American people win. I don’t care if you’re Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, Republican. Bring me your ideas and I will be an independent person who will embrace those ideas. I am not in any way in bed with a political party. ”

Schultz tweeted for the first time ever on Sunday, explaining why he is interested in a White House run, while linking to a candidate-like website for himself.

I love our country, and I am seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent. — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) January 28, 2019

This moment is like no other. Our two parties are more divided than ever. Let’s discuss how we can come together to create opportunities for more people. #ReimagineUS https://t.co/9UY46OTO0I — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) January 28, 2019



