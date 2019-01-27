Rep. Jeffries Does Not Regret Calling Trump ‘The Grand Wizard’

House Democrat Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he does not regret calling President Donald Trump “the Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue” during his appearance on “Meet The Press” Sunday morning.

Jeffries made the comment during a speech on Martin Luther King Jr. Day last week. (RELATED: MLK’s Niece Encourages America To ‘Pray Without Ceasing’ — Especially For Donald Trump)

WATCH:

“You called him the ‘Grand Wizard.’ It seems — you are a member of leadership. What’s that line in your mind — why should the president negotiate with you if you are going to name call him? I know he name calls. Why should he negotiate with you if you’re going to name call him?” Todd asked.

“Well listen, it’s colorful language. I think that the president is going to have to own his pattern of behavior that has taken place, not year after year but decade after decade. I believe we do need to find a way together to move forward, Democrats and Republicans,” Jeffries answered. “And in fact, Chuck as you know, I was able to work with the administration on criminal justice reform, Democrats, Republicans, progressives, conservatives, left and right. If we can do it on criminal justice reform, I think we can move forward.”

“Do you regret your language or no?” Todd followed up.

The congressman followed up, “I don’t regret the use of the language, but I do think we need to move forward. Listen, America is a great country. We have come a long way on the question of race. We still have a long way to go at the end of the day. We’re a nation of immigrants, some voluntary others involuntary. I think it was Dr. King who said, we all came on the same — different ships but we’re in the same boat right now. I think that’s the way to proceed.”

During an appearance on CNN Wednesday night, Jeffries did state that he doesn’t believe Trump is a “card carrying member of the KKK,” but that he has a “long and inappropriate and invidious history of racially inflammatory behavior.”

Jeffries has made similar comments about Trump and his supporters in the past. In June of 2016, he claimed that “every racist in America voted for Donald Trump” during House proceedings.

Freshman Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has reportedly set her eyes on backing a primary challenger to Jeffries come 2020.

