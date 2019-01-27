Trump Tags Wrong Person In Fox Reporter Tweet, And It Didn’t Go Unnoticed

Scott Morefield | Reporter

President Donald Trump on Sunday tagged the wrong person in a tweet directed at Fox News reporters he criticized for their takes on border wall negotiations.

The tweet, sent Sunday at 7:58 p.m., meant to tag Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts and the network’s Washington correspondent, Gillian Turner.

Instead, one Jillian Turner was, at least for a few minutes, tweeted to 57.8 million of the president’s followers.

Trump quickly corrected the tweet, but not before people noticed. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Wants Twitter To Ban Trump)

Jillian Turner seemed to take her sudden notoriety in stride, tweeting, “SO THAT HAPPENED” in response to Jordan Uhl’s tweet.

Trump quickly deleted his tweet and tagged the correct Turner:

