Trump Tags Wrong Person In Fox Reporter Tweet, And It Didn’t Go Unnoticed

President Donald Trump on Sunday tagged the wrong person in a tweet directed at Fox News reporters he criticized for their takes on border wall negotiations.

The tweet, sent Sunday at 7:58 p.m., meant to tag Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts and the network’s Washington correspondent, Gillian Turner.

Instead, one Jillian Turner was, at least for a few minutes, tweeted to 57.8 million of the president’s followers.

Trump misspelled @GillianHTurner’s name and tagged some random “Jillian Turner” pic.twitter.com/CdzAejcXiv — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 28, 2019

Trump quickly corrected the tweet, but not before people noticed. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Wants Twitter To Ban Trump)

Trump tagged some random Jillian Turner in this (now deleted) tweet. Can’t even imagine her mentions. pic.twitter.com/l2UsYvWMmJ — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) January 28, 2019

President Donald Trump mistakenly tagged her in a tweet when he meant to tag another Gillian Turner. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 28, 2019

Trump tagged a random account at first. New tweet includes the Fox News Washington correspondent Gillian Turner https://t.co/L8i8fVUMO7 — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) January 28, 2019

Jillian Turner seemed to take her sudden notoriety in stride, tweeting, “SO THAT HAPPENED” in response to Jordan Uhl’s tweet.

Trump quickly deleted his tweet and tagged the correct Turner:

Never thought I’d say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC! Look to final results! Don’t know how my poll numbers are so good, especially up 19% with Hispanics? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

