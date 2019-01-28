The 2020 Democratic Field Grows As Hillary Considers Another Run

On the Monday edition of The Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we talk about the shutdown ending, Nancy Pelosi gloating, Hillary Clinton flirting with another run at the White House, a massive victory over the media for the first lady, Harry Potter hates Trump, and sexism in dog shows. Somehow we cram that all into just more than an hour.

The shutdown is over, at least for 3 weeks, and what does the president have to show for it? Gloating Democrats, no more leverage, and no wall. What does it all mean? We break it down, and it might not be as bad as you think.

Tom Brokaw is apologizing for saying immigrants should assimilate. This uncontroversial position now causes outrage on the left because outrage is all they are anymore.

The Democratic field for 2020 continues to grow as reports surface that Hillary Clinton is considering giving it another go. While it sounds crazy, and she’s not nearly as popular with Democrats as she used to be, it’s not completely crazy either. In a field of 20 or more, she could easily win with 15-20 percent in the early states and build momentum going forward. While her unpopularity will still hurt her in a general election, she could win the nomination while being wildly unpopular with Democrats.

The current first lady won a major victory against a U.K. newspaper, which was forced to apologize in humiliating fashion as well as pay Mrs. Trump a large sum and her legal bills. CNN’s Brian Stelter missed the whole problem with the Covington Catholic story, Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe is not a fan of the New England Patriots or President Donald Trump, and sexism rocks the competitive dog show world. Seriously.

