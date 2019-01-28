New Allegations Concerning R. Kelly’s Treatment Of His Ex-Girlfriend Are Severely Disturbing

New details about R. Kelly’s former relationship with his ex-girlfriend paint a very concerning picture.

R. Kelly, who has been accused of sexual abuse, violence and brainwashing in Lifetime’s new documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” has reportedly had a long history of mistreating women, according to a new report. (RELATED: ‘Shark Tank’ Star To R. Kelly: Kill Yourself While In Jail)

The new accusations, obtained by TMZ, claim R. Kelly beat up his former girlfriend and model Halle Calhoun in 2017.

Calhoun reportedly lived with R. Kelly during their relationship when she was 19 or 20 years old. During one of his concerts, R. Kelly accused Calhoun of looking at another man. He went backstage to confront her about the issue.

That’s when things got violent. Calhoun was supposedly the first one to get violent, but R. Kelly rose to it and grabbed her “around her neck” and threw her against the wall.

Several people reportedly saw the incident, including two alleged victims of his sex cult: Jocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary.

R. Kelly allegedly had a habit of throwing Calhoun around. He reportedly slapped her when he thought she looked at other men in a hotel lobby during their relationship, too.

As it stands now, R. Kelly is being investigated by the FBI to determine whether he was involved with Azriel Clary while she was still a minor. It is alleged that the rapper flew her across the country in 2015 to meet him when she was just 17 years old.

