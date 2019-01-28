Big Ten Has 10 Projected March Madness Teams

The Big Ten is expected to send several teams to the March Madness tournament.

According to ESPN’s projections, 10 of the 14 teams in the conference are expected to be in the tournament, which is just an insane number. The ACC came in second with eight teams.

Remember when everybody thought the Big Ten was dead when it came to college basketball? Remember all the “experts” who said the conference had no talent? I do, and I’m not ever going to forget.

Now, people want to get onboard the hype train because it’s by far the best conference in the country.

Well, let me make something crystal clear for all of you. If you weren’t rocking with us when we were down, then you damn sure better not expect to rock with us now that we’re flying high. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Northwestern)

We’ve got Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Maryland, Iowa and it only gets deeper from there. Trust me, we’re going to unleash hell on the rest of the country in March.

Doubt us all you want. Make the same mistakes that people have made before. We’ll keep dominating the college basketball scene, and everybody else will watch in envy.

Buckle up because things are about to get wild! Go, Big 10, go!

