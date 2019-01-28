Doctor Hits Back Against Andrew Cuomo’s Abortion Law, Labels It ‘Sick’

Dr. Omar Hamada, an OB/GYN, appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday to speak out against legislation Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed allowing late-term abortions.

Hamada is a board certified OB/GYN and said it’s unconscionable to celebrate the death of infants. (RELATED: Gov. Andrew Cuomo: America ‘Was Never That Great’)

“You know, that’s actually sick. I mean, that we’re celebrating the death of infants, of babies that could live outside of the womb right then,” he said.

“In fact, at the base of the World Trade Center, I don’t know if you know this, but there is a memorial to 9/11 that — in which is listed the names of the victims and then also the fetuses. I think there were four or six fetuses that were killed. And they list those as victims. Now they’re celebrating that they’re able to take the lives of those [fetuses],” Hamada continued.

WATCH:

Cuomo held a ceremony to celebrate the signing of “The Reproductive Health Act” which expands women’s access to abortions up to the points of fetal viability. It also says a woman can abort her child after 24 weeks of development when “there is an absence of fetal viability, or at any time when necessary to protect a patient’s life or health.”

Hamada claimed there is almost no reason to terminate a pregnancy in its third trimester and said the child should be delivered instead of killed.

“There’s absolutely no reason to kill a baby before delivering in the third trimester — not a fetal or maternal indication is what we say in medicine,” he said. “If there’s a problem, and there are problems in third trimester, both with the babies and with moms that require delivery, just deliver the baby. We don’t have to kill it.”

Cuomo has faced backlash following the law’s passage with some even calling for his excommunication from the Catholic church.

