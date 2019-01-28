Celebrate Heather Graham’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks

It’s Heather Graham’s birthday Tuesday.

In honor of the 49-year-old actress’ day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the “License to Drive” star got her first big break in the entertainment business after she enrolled in college at the University of California in Los Angeles and was noticed by actor James Woods who helped her land a part in “Diggstown” in 1992. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

But it wouldn’t be until she got the role in Jon Favreau’s hit “Swingers” in 1996—after she went out swing dancing with the famous producer and director—that she became a worldwide celebrity. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Our Favorite Celebs’ Hottest Looks Of 2018)

During her career she’s appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times. However, she’s probably best known for her part alongside the always-funny Mike Myers 1999 comedy “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and as Rollergirl in the 1997 hit “Boogie Nights,” alongside such stars as Julianne Moore and Burt Reynolds. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

And did we mention she looks just as gorgeous as ever? Check out this fun video she posted last week on Twitter celebrating her birthday early, showing her rocking a sleeveless number and looking terrific. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Thanks for doing a early birthday celebration dance party with me Odessa Rae. pic.twitter.com/HEr40mcHR6 — Heather Graham (@imheathergraham) January 23, 2019

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Heather!