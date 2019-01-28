Multiple Houston Officers Shot Serving Narcotics Warrant

Multiple Houston police officers were shot Monday while serving a narcotics warrant at the time of the shooting.

Five officers were hit as they approached the suspect’s home and two of the suspected shooters were killed, according to ABC News.

“HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect,” the department said on Twitter. “Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available.” (Man Pulls Gun Outside Oregon School, Police Shoot Him Dead)

We have several officers that have been struck by gunfire, the situation at the shooting scene is still fluid. Please pray for our officers and their families. More to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 29, 2019



Houston Police Officers’ Union president Joe Gamaldi tweeted that “3 of our officers are currently stable, 2 are still critical please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers. Please no names on social media at this time.”

“This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved.”

