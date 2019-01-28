Report: Montreal Alouettes Starting QB Spot Is Johnny Manziel’s ‘Job To Lose’

It sounds like Johnny Manziel’s situation in Montreal is solid.

There has been lots of talk lately about whether or not Manziel will be the starter for the Alouettes when the 2019 CFL season begins. It sounds like there might be a competition, but the Texas A&M Heisman winner should be able to control his own fate. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Won’t Be Just Handed Starting Job For The Montreal Alouettes)

TSN’s Dave Naylor said the following Monday about the situation:

Johnny Manziel, I think is plan A for the Montreal Alouettes. He got his feet went in the CFL last season, and I think with the full offseason and training camp they think that he can be the number one … I still think this is Manziel’s job to lose.

I have to agree with Naylor’s thoughts on this subject. As I’ve said many times before, Johnny Football didn’t go north of the border to sit on the bench.

He went up there to get as many reps as possible in order to get back in the NFL. There’s no purpose of him sticking around if he’s not going to play. (RELATED: Watch Johnny Manziel‘s Complete Highlights From His First Season Back In Pro Football)

Plus, he’s got the most talented out of anybody that he might face in a QB competition.

The CFL also wants him playing because it means people in America will pay a lot more attention. I hate to sound harsh, but nobody in the USA really gives a damn about the CFL.

Throw in a former American college star and the eyeballs will start watching. That’s just common sense.

Trust me when I say that I have all the confidence in the world that Manziel will be under center week one. I have no doubts at all.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter