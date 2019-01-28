Liberals Scared Schultz Could Hand Trump 2020 Victory — They’re Already Planning A Boycott

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Howard Schultz announced a possible independent presidential run, and some liberals are already calling for a boycott of the company he used to run — Starbucks.

Schultz, a lifelong Democrat, told CBS’s Scott Pelley on Sunday that he believed the party had moved too far to the left and that both major parties were “broken.” (RELATED: Former Starbucks CEO Explains Why He Might Run As An Independent)

I will run as a centrist independent, outside of the two party system,” he said. “Both parties are consistently not doing what’s necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged every single day in revenge politics.”

Within hours, many liberals were attacking Schultz over what some called a “vanity” run. Apparently concerned that he could siphon votes away from the Democratic candidate, some proposed a boycott.

Schultz stepped down as CEO of the Seattle-based coffee empire at the end of the year in 2016, turning the company over to current CEO Kevin Johnson. But as of the most recent SEC filings in June of 2018, Schultz is still the majority stakeholder in the company. He owns 33 million shares directly and another 1.7 million through trusts.

In a Monday report from Axios, however, Schultz seemed unbothered by his early critics in what he referred to as “the Twitter primary.”

He explained, “I’m concerned about one thing: Doing everything I can to help families who have been left behind, and to restore dignity and honor back in the Oval Office.”

