Watch Lucy Robson Golf Trick Shot Video

Lucy Robson recently pulled off a wild trick shot.

Robson posted a video of herself on Instagram hitting a ball narrowly over a guy’s head, and I have no idea how she pulled it off. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The golf ball looked like it actually managed to shave the guy’s face. Watch the insane video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That dude has more courage than I ever would. That ball would knock you unconscious if it hit your forehead, and it’d take your teeth out if it hit your mouth. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Those are the stakes, and he still just stood there. Absolutely mind-boggling decision on his part. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, the fact that Robson is a bit of a smoke probably made it a bit easier for him. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Nov 15, 2018 at 11:35am PST

Major props to him for just standing there and even bigger props to Robson for pulling that shot off. If she were an inch or two lower, that guy would be on his way to the hospital.

What a wild video. I still can’t believe she actually took that shot.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter