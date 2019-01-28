Man Finds WWII-Era Hand Grenade, Immediately Drives It To Local Taco Bell

Hear me out on this one: a man found World War II-era grenade while he was fishing, then drove to Taco Bell for a quick bite before alerting authorities.

If you guessed Florida, you’d be right on the money.

A man in Ocala, Florida, found the hand grenade out on a magnet fishing expedition on Saturday afternoon. He picked it up, intended to report it eventually, but decided to take it to his local Taco Bell first for reasons unknown. Although we’re assuming those reasons had something to do with him being hungry.

Upon his arrival, it was made clear that the man was in possession of a hand grenade and authorities were immediately called. The entire establishment was evacuated until around 6:45 p.m. that night.

Taco Bell on E. Silver Springs Blvd. has been evacuated. A man found a hand grenade while magnet fishing in Ocklawaha, put it in his trunk, and drove to Taco Bell prior to calling 911. MCSO bomb squad is currently on scene to ensure everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/sgGmXDkAXB — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 26, 2019

Fortunately, nobody was harmed, but cops did officially find the device to be “an authentic WWII hand grenade.”

Moral of the story here? Police > Taco Bell.

