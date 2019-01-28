Patricia Arquette Explains Why She Thanked Mueller At SAG Awards: We Don’t Want ‘Russian Interference In Our Elections’

Patricia Arquette explained why she thanked special counsel Robert Mueller at the Screen Actors Guild Awards during her acceptance speech Sunday.

“I just wanted to say that because I feel that. It’s given me some feeling of relief,” responded the 50-year-old actress, who is rarely shy about her thoughts regarding President Donald Trump. She spoke with TMZ on Monday, when they caught up with her and asked her about the speech she made after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series. (RELATED: Actress Demands Equal Pay, Told To Check Her Privilege)

“I’m worried about our country,” she added. “I think people from all parties are, many people are appreciative of what he’s [Mueller] doing. I mean, we don’t want to have Russian interference in our elections. ”

Later, she couldn’t answer if she thought Roger Stone’s recent arrest and indictment might be an “element of seeing everything falling into place.”

“I have no idea honestly,” Arquette shared. (RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Apologizes For Trump At Emmys)

The comments came in light of her speech during the 25th Annual SAG awards when she said, “Thank you, Robert Mueller and everyone working to make sure that we have sovereignty for the United States of America.”

Aside from the “Medium” star’s comment, the night was mostly free of politics, with the host of the show, Megan Mullally, sharing ahead of the big night that she didn’t plan on taking the stage and doing 20 minutes of “political jokes.”

“I don’t think I have an inordinate amount of screen time,” Mullally said. “I’m not on stage for 20 minutes telling a series of amazing political jokes. That’s not going to happen. It’s not going to be political. It’s going to be about actors and celebrating talent.”

“I don’t think it’s that kind of night,” she added. “I’m political, but my stock-in-trade is not politics.”