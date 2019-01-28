Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Has Mic Toss For The Ages At Send-Off Rally

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had an epic moment Sunday.

During the Patriots send-off rally for the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, he started a “we’re still here” chant and then just threw the mic aside.

I mean, he tossed the thing without a care in the world to a dude who wasn’t even in the realm of paying attention. You can watch the video below.

This mic toss is just hilarious pic.twitter.com/RRK0eMJgOn — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) January 27, 2019

I don’t know why but I burst out laughing when I saw this video making the rounds on Twitter. Brady just launches the mic like he was tossing a shovel pass, and it just smokes the other guy on stage.

If that’s not funny, then I honestly have no idea what is. You simply have to be ready at all times to catch stuff whenever Brady is around, and that guy was unprepared. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

You can’t have it. You can’t have that at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Sep 18, 2018 at 4:40pm PDT

The Patriots sure are flying high heading into Super Bowl week and I love it. Their fanbase is amped up, the team looks ready to roll, Brady is out there tossing microphones and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

It’s going to be an epic game when the Rams and Patriots meet Sunday in the biggest event in all of sports. Sound off in the comments with your prediction for the game. It should be a great one.

