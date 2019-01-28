Speaker Pelosi Invites Trump To Deliver State Of The Union Address Next Tuesday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Monday formally invited President Trump to deliver the State of the Union address next Tuesday on February 5. In a letter to the President, Speaker Pelosi wrote:

Dear Mr. President: When I wrote to you on January 23rd, I stated that we should work together to find a mutually agreeable date when government has reopened to schedule this year’s State of the Union address. In our conversation today, we agreed on February 5th. Therefore, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber. Thank you for your attention to this matter. Sincerely, NANCY PELOSI Speaker of the House

The invitation came from Pelosi over two weeks after asking the president to delay the State of the Union address, originally scheduled for January 29, as a result of the partial government shutdown. President Trump initially scoffed at the idea and responded by canceling a Congressional delegation trip organized by the Speaker days later.

President Trump finally agreed to delay the State of the Union by the end of last week. By the time both the White House and Speaker Pelosi agreed to a three-week stop-gap measure to end the government shutdown on Friday, Pelosi told reporters she and Trump would find a “mutually agreeable” date for the State of the Union. (Related: Pelosi Says ‘State Of The Union Is Not Planned Now’ Despite Deal To Reopen Government)

