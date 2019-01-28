REPORT: Raiders Could Draft A Quarterback And Not Trade Derek Carr

The Oakland Raiders might take a hard look at keeping Derek Carr and still drafting a quarterback.

Peter King wrote the following Sunday:

Lots of suspicion that Jon Gruden/Mike Mayock will take a quarterback high (they’ve got three first-round picks) and NOT trade Derek Carr. As one personnel guy told me, the Kansas City model of having a young guy learn under a willing veteran as Patrick Mahomes had with Alex Smith could be tempting. Now Smith is a special case; he’s generous to a fault. Not sure Carr would be that willing to help a young kid take his job.

Do you hear that noise off in the distance? That’s Kyler Murray riding into Oakland on a private jet after being drafted by them in the first round.

Could you imagine how great Murray could be if he got to sit for a year under Gruden’s tutelage before having to throw a pass? I’m getting excited just thinking about it. (RELATED: Heisman Winner Kyler Murray Invited To Spring Training With The Oakland A’s)

Nothing would make me happier when it comes to the NFL than Murray and Gruden being on the same sideline, even if it means they keep Carr for another year.

It would be content gold beyond our wildest imagination. Gruden mic’d up while coaching the Sooners Heisman winner would be straight up football porn.

It has to happen. It’s what the fans want.

I fully endorse this plan.*

*I only endorse any plan that involves the Raiders and quarterbacks if Kyler Murray is the guy. Otherwise, I don’t actually care much at all.