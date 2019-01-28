REVIEW: This Helmet And These Googles Prove Ski Equipment Doesn’t Have To Be Expensive

When I was a kid, I never skied with goggles or a helmet. I just didn’t need those accoutrements at my local mountain in central Pennsylvania. In college, however, I joined the ski club, which meant annual trips to the big-boy mountain of Stowe, Vermont. Needless to say, sans goggles and sans helmet, I was woefully unprepared. I had to invest this ski equipment, which made skiing much easier and more enjoyable.

Fast forward, nearly half a decade after college, and it had been a while since I’d hit the slopes. Somewhere in my various moves – from Boston to D.C., then from one apartment in D.C. to another to yet another, I lost my ski stuff. Not sure how it happened, but it doesn’t matter, I needed new ski gear.

So I got ski goggles and a ski helmet from Mpow. Ski snobs will tell you not to invest in gear unless it is from a brand like Oakley or Smith. Well, I am here to report that the ski snobs are wrong. A Smith helmet can cost you as much as $400. Mpow’s ski helmet, on the other hand is just $23 with the code MPOW2591.

And, guess what — it gets the job done! Last weekend, I took a ski trip to Okemo in Vermont. I donned the Mpow ski helmet and Mpow ski goggles. The entire time, Mpow’s products got me through the runs perfectly. You can tell immediately the helmet is made from high quality material, with an unyielding ABS shell exterior and firm, shock absorbent EPS interior. I’m man enough to admit that I fell a couple times last weekend (it had been a while, after all) and the helmet protected my noggin each and every time. Also, I have a big head, so I liked how adjustable it was. Also, the goggles worked like a charm, helping me navigate the foot of fresh snow that fell on the mountain during my second day of ski runs.

Mpow OTG Ski Goggles, Snowboard Skate Goggles, Over Glasses Ski Goggles for Men Women Youth, Snow Goggles with Interchangeable Anti-Fog Spherical Double Lens, UV400 Protection, Helmet Compatible on sale for $12.99 with code MPOW157AH

Mpow G-2 Ski Helmet, Winter/Summer Ski Snow Helmet with 10 Adjustable Air Vents, Changeable Lining, Adjustable Head Circumference, Goggle Compatibility, Safety Certificate for Skiing, Snowmobile-M/L on sale for $22.99 with code MPOW2591

We still have several months of skiing left this season, so even if you haven’t skied in years, you should consider getting back out there. Don’t let your lack of equipment deter you — with these Mpow products, you can get a goggles and helmet to get you started for a combined $36. What are you waiting for? The mountain awaits!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.