Save Over 75 Percent On This 2-Pack Of Electric Toothbrushes

Bad breath is one of the easiest, most curable ailments that plague millions of people. The worst part is that you may be completely oblivious to the fact that your breath stinks! Ensure your breath smells minty fresh all day long by following proper dental hygiene with the AquaSonic DUO Dual Ultrasonic Toothbrushes with 10 Brush Heads & 2 Travel Cases.

This luxury toothbrush is so effective that your dentist probably doesn’t want you to know about it in fear of losing a patient. With three distinct modes for cleaning, whitening, and massaging your teeth, this AquaSonic toothbrush does just about everything. There’s even a built-in smart timer that will vibrate every 30 seconds to tell you to clean a new area of your mouth.

AquaSonic DUO Dual Ultrasonic Toothbrushes with 10 Brush Heads & 2 Travel Cases on sale for $54.99

Each AquaSonic DUO Dual Ultrasonic Toothbrush comes equipped with 10 replacement brush heads and two travel cases for easy carrying. Ultra-fast wireless charging capabilities ensure that you’ll always have a functioning electric toothbrush at your disposal.

Cure bad breath and poor dental hygiene with the AquaSonic DUO Dual Ultrasonic Toothbrushes with 10 Brush Heads & 2 Travel Cases. At 78% off, this premium toothbrush will only cost you $54.99!

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.

WATCH: