Take Professional Studio Pictures With Your Smartphone For Under $20

Do you own an expensive smartphone or digital camera but your pictures are still looking flat or blurry? Apexel knows that problem all too well, which is why they’ve released a 10-in-1 lens kit for any size phone. The Apexel 10-in-1 lens kit comes with ten unique lenses including:

198° fisheye lens

2 in 1 wide angle lens 0.63x

Macro lens 15x (note: these lenses arrive screwed together)

Telephoto/telescope zoom lens 2x

Two Kaleidoscope Lens with 3/6 frames

Circular polarized lens

Star filter

Flow filter

Radial filter

With the Apexel 10 in 1 Lens Kit, you instantly become your own photographer for the shocking low price of $20 via Amazon Prime.

Aside from ten unique lenses, this product also includes a universal detachable clip with copper screw, a bluetooth shutter, a portable zipper bag, and a cleaning cloth. Whether you’re traveling for vacation, looking to practice your craft, or would just like to take eye-catching photos of friends and family, then the Apexel 10-in-1 lens kit meets all of your photographic needs when you’re on-the-go.

With this product, you no longer have to carry (or risk breaking) a heavy and expensive digital camera for taking pictures, vlogging, or more. Each filter is customized to fit every smartphone including iPhone, Samsung, LG, Nexus, Huawei, and more. In today’s world of photography, being as creative as possible helps you stand out from the crowd, and each filter brings a different dynamic to your pictures.

The fisheye lens adds a circular shape to the edges of your frame, giving it a Go Pro-styled look. The wide angle lens is perfect for landscape photos or when you want to take a picture of a large group. Interested in taking studio headshots? The macro lens captures great close-ups of both people and objects. But if you want to get really creative, the kaleidoscope lens creates overlapping images, the telephoto lens is excellent for taking pictures at a long distance, and the circular polarized lens reduces reflected light while the star, flow, and radial filters increases the visual impact of your pictures.

Quit relying on filter apps to increase the quality of your pictures. For less than $20, you can create visually stunning pictures that look straight out of a professional studio. With the Apexel 10-in-1 lens kit, you’ll have to right tools without spending hundreds – or thousands – in equipment.

