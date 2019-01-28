Tennessee Remains Number One In Latest AP College Basketball Poll, Wisconsin Is Back In The Top 25

The latest college basketball AP poll is out, and Tennessee is still sitting pretty.

The top 10 are as follows:

Tennessee Duke Virginia Gonzaga Michigan Michigan State Kentucky Nevada North Carolina Marquette

I’m not surprised to see Tennessee and Duke still battling it out for the top spot. Those two teams are both legit as all hell, and both are legit national title contenders.

Nobody, and I mean absolutely nobody, wants to play against Duke when the Blue Devils are firing on all cylinders. They are unstoppable. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

Now, are they beatable? Clearly, but their ceiling, in my opinion, is higher than any other team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Jan 26, 2019 at 10:53am PST

I’m also happy to see my beloved Badgers are back in the top 25. It’s about damn time. They were left out after beating Michigan, and that should have started a national riot.

It didn’t because most people aren’t as passionate as I am, but that’s a topic for another day. The good news is that Wisconsin is balling out right, and that’s all that really matters as far as I’m concerned. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Northwestern)

You don’t want to play us in March. I can promise you that much, folks! You do not want to see us on a court come tournament time!

Wisconsin basketball is officially back. You DO NOT want to be playing us in March. I can promise you that much. pic.twitter.com/x9WVo25SyO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 26, 2019

Check back next week to see what changes in the rankings. I have a feeling the Badgers will only continue to soar. Watch out world!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter