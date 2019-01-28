Tennessee Remains Number One In Latest AP College Basketball Poll, Wisconsin Is Back In The Top 25

David Hookstead | Reporter

The latest college basketball AP poll is out, and Tennessee is still sitting pretty.

The top 10 are as follows:

  1. Tennessee
  2. Duke
  3. Virginia
  4. Gonzaga
  5. Michigan
  6. Michigan State
  7. Kentucky
  8. Nevada
  9. North Carolina
  10. Marquette

I’m not surprised to see Tennessee and Duke still battling it out for the top spot. Those two teams are both legit as all hell, and both are legit national title contenders.

Nobody, and I mean absolutely nobody, wants to play against Duke when the Blue Devils are firing on all cylinders. They are unstoppable. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

Now, are they beatable? Clearly, but their ceiling, in my opinion, is higher than any other team.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on

I’m also happy to see my beloved Badgers are back in the top 25. It’s about damn time. They were left out after beating Michigan, and that should have started a national riot.

It didn’t because most people aren’t as passionate as I am, but that’s a topic for another day. The good news is that Wisconsin is balling out right, and that’s all that really matters as far as I’m concerned. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Northwestern)

You don’t want to play us in March. I can promise you that much, folks! You do not want to see us on a court come tournament time!

Check back next week to see what changes in the rankings. I have a feeling the Badgers will only continue to soar. Watch out world!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : college basketball duke blue devils tennessee volunteers wisconsin badgers
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller