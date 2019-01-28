Tired Of Shoveling? Save Over 40 Percent On This Snow Thrower

If you’ve reached your wit’s end when it comes to shoveling snow, it might be time to invest in a snow thrower. It’ll get you through the next few months of winter, and you’ll be able to continue using it for years to come. Luckily, this Greenworks Corded Snow Thrower is on sale right now at Amazon. While it retails for $199, you can get it for just $112.01 right now! That’s a 44 percent discount, and we couldn’t find it at another online retailer for less.

Greenworks 20-Inch 13 Amp Corded Snow Thrower 2600502 on sale for $112.01

This snow thrower features a powerful 13 amp motor, an adjustable 180-degree directional chute, and 7” wheels that make it easy to maneuver. If you have a large yard and need a cordless snow thrower, check out the Greenworks Pro Cordless Snow Thrower, which is also on sale at Amazon.

