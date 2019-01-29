DC Antifa Leader Charged With ‘Ethnic Intimidation’ Related To Attack On Marines

Washington, D.C. Antifa leader Joseph “Jose” Alcoff, also known as “Chepe,” was arrested and charged with multiple felonies in Philadelphia on Jan. 10 in connection to the Antifa mob attack against two Marines in November.

Alcoff faces 17 charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation, conspiracy and terroristic threats, and one count of robbery while inflicting serious bodily injury.

An affidavit filed in the case reveals that The Daily Caller News Foundation’s reporting on Alcoff’s connection to violent Antifa groups was an integral factor leading to his arrest. (RELATED: Revealed: Antifa Leader Relied On Anonymity To Push Radical, Violent Communist Agenda)

The Marines, Alejandro Godinez and Luis Torres, testified in December that a group of 10 to 12 Antifa members called them “Nazis” and “white supremacists” and attacked them on the street despite their denials that they had no association with the right-wing group demonstrating nearby.

During the attack, Godinez said he shouted “I’m Mexican” at the mob, which allegedly led the attackers to call him a “spic” and “wetback.”

Thomas Keenan and Thomas Massey were arrested in November in connection to the beating. Keenan, who has been called a “leader” of the Antifa contingent in the Philadelphia area, was arrested and charged with rioting alongside Alcoff in New Jersey in 2011.

Torres notified detectives in Philadelphia that Alcoff was a member of the group that attacked him after reading TheDCNF’s reporting detailing Alcoff’s connection to Keenan, Philadelphia Magazine reported, citing an affidavit filed in Alcoff’s case.

Torres provided police pictures of the suspects at the time of the attack, leading investigators to “strongly agree” that Alcoff was the person in his photos, the affidavit states.

Alcoff is an organizer of Smash Racism DC, the Antifa group responsible for mobbing Fox News host and DCNF co-founder Tucker Carlson’s house in November and for chasing Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz from a D.C. restaurant in September.

Alcoff made significant efforts to separate his true identity from his fanatical personas, “Chepe” and “Jose Martin,” TheDCNF reported in December.

When speaking as Chepe and through his Twitter handle @sabokitty, Alcoff has called for the killing of the rich and encourages using violence to bring “a world without capitalism, without private property … that is socialist and communist.”

Alcoff pled not guilty to the charges and is currently out on $15,000 bail. His lawyer did not immediately return a comment.

Follow Andrew on Twitter. Contact Andrew securely at AndrewKerrNC@protonmail.com

