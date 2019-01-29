Fans Accused Ariel Winter Of Undergoing Weight-Loss Surgery — She Wasn’t Having It

Ariel Winter was accused of getting weight-loss surgery after posting a photo of herself on Instagram this weekend.

The “Modern Family” star, 21, has been vocal about her body transforming in the spotlight, as she spent most of her years in the public eye. But her most recent post raised some eyebrows since she looked newly thinner in a plaid grey jumpsuit. (RELATED: Ariel Winter Lets Her Critics Have It Over ‘Inappropriate’ Clothing Choices)

Rather than saying Winter looked great, one fan commented, “Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before ‘the change’ she was beautiful before she started chopping up her body and if me saying so helps one gurl out there to feel beautiful who’s thinking of [plastic surgery], then its worth it.”

Another wrote, “I’m sorry you felt the need to so dramatically change your appearance. I liked you just as you were. I hope you are happy in your new body though.”

But Winter hit back at the accusations that she’d undergone surgery, commenting, “I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are. But you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down, which isn’t what I think you were trying to do? I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not being supportive of women if you’re just assuming something about the way they look.”

Winter has been spotted hitting the gym frequently over the past several months, so it’s likely that the star can credit her new look with a healthier lifestyle.

