Demi Lovato Just Celebrated This Massive Milestone

Demi Lovato just marked her sixth month of being sober.

The “Confident” singer, 26, has had a tough road to recovery. Back in July, Demi almost died after overdosing on an undisclosed drug. Some initially speculated she had been using either heroin or methamphetamines at the time of her hospitalization, but that detail still remains unclear. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

Demi spent longer than originally anticipated in the hospital and transitioned to a rehab facility shortly after her release. And now, she’s celebrating half a year of sobriety.

The former Disney star celebrated with some of her close friends and posted her success to Instagram this weekend.

“Best day ever,” Demi wrote in an Instagram story with a photo of a cake and a “6 months” tag.

View this post on Instagram Blonde-ish…… A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

We’re just glad to see Demi is going strong after her terrifying brush with death.

