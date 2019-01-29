Detroit Lions Linebacker Trevor Bates Undergoing ‘Mental Health Evaluation’ Following Arrest

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates sounds like he’s not in a good place following his arrest, and is undergoing mental health evaluations.

Bates was taken into custody a few days ago after he allegedly hit a police officer after an argument over a cab fare. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Linebacker Trevor Bates Charged With Assaulting A Police Officer)

According to USA Today Monday afternoon, Bates’ agent Jeff Jankovich released a statement about his client and it read in part:

Following his incident in New York on Saturday, our client Trevor Bates was taken to an area hospital where he remains as he undergoes testing and a mental health evaluation. I have spoken with members of Trevor’s family and others close to him, all of whom have expressed deep concern that his behavior this weekend is not at all consistent with the man and friend we know him to be.

This really doesn’t sound like a good situation at all, and it sounds like Bates needs some serious help. It’s one thing to get arrested after an argument. It’s a whole different thing to get taken into custody and then having to be hospitalized in order to get mental health testing. (RELATED: One Stat Shows The Pathetic State Of The Detroit Lions)

That’s a really bad sign, and it’s not something that generally happens after an arrest.

It really just sounds like Bates needs to get some help, and I hope that he does. At this point, his football career shouldn’t be a priority at all.

If he’s undergoing mental health evaluations, then that should be the only focus. His future with the Detroit Lions can be dealt with at a different time. There’s nothing more important than your mental health.

Hopefully, Bates gets back onto a good path and can eventually put this all behind him. I just wouldn’t expect to see him back on the practice field anytime soon.

