Maxim Model Slams Media’s Treatment Of Melania Trump

WATCH:

Maxim model Elizabeth Pipko is calling out the liberal media for the unfair treatment of first lady Melania Trump.

The British newspaper “The Telegraph,” for example, recently took down an article titled the “Mystery of Melania Trump,” which was riddled with mistruths about Mrs. Trump’s past and her relationship with President Donald Trump. (RELATED: British Paper Takes a Knee After Getting Nearly Everything Wrong in Melania Article.)

Pipko, who is also a former Trump campaign staffer, says The Telegraph’s article on Mrs. Trump is just another example of how biased the media is against the first lady and the Trump family in general.

The outlet issued an apology to Mrs. Trump and says it will also be paying her legal fees and a substantial amount in damages.

—-

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.

Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s Most Popular Shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter