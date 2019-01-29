Let This Vicious Plank Fight Video Serve As Your Weekly Reminder That English People Are No Classier Than Americans

A video of two neighbors engaged in an all-out plank war is going viral on the internet this week.

The footage was filmed by Twitter user Taran Stokoe, who claims to be based out of Doncaster and Newcastle, England. (RELATED: Watch These Two British Blokes Beat The Daylight Out Of Each Other In The Road-Rage Brawl Of Century)

“No need for an alarm clock at my Nanna’s house this morning when you have plank wars going off at 8am,” Stokoe captioned the one-minute video on Twitter.

WATCH:

No need for an alarm clock at my Nanna’s house this morning when you have plank wars going off at 8am pic.twitter.com/rJH37JiKox — taran stokoe (@StokoeTaran) January 26, 2019

Since it was uploaded Saturday, the video has gotten more than eight million views on Twitter. It’s gotten millions of views on other social media accounts as well, including Instagram and YouTube.

I’ve said this before but I’ll say it again. The people of England deserve our respect. Sure, England is a small island in the middle of a freezing cold ocean where it’s pretty much always raining, but it’s a content machine. Everyone always thinks they’re so classy because they have an accent and drink a lot of tea but let’s not forget: they still have plank fights across fences as soon as the rain stops. That’s the type of grit I love to see. Need to see it. I think there’s still hope for England, Brexit or not.

