Rapper Future Claims To Spend Upwards Of $300,000 A Month On Clothes

Rapper Future apparently spends a sickening amount of money on clothes.

“I’m embarrassed to shop in front of y’all. Y’all might be thinking I’m trolling, but I do this shit for real. I shop everyday. I probably spend $200,000 to $300,000 on clothes a month,” Future said during a video with Complex.

You can watch the entire segment below.

I hate calling people stupid, but spending six figures every month on clothes is insanely stupid. I can’t even begin to put into words just how dumb that is.

It’s one of the dumbest things that I’ve ever heard in my life. Why not invest money in something that has a nice return on it. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Women On Instagram)

If I was making a few million dollars a year, clothes would be the last thing on my list to buy. I’d be investing and buying property, weapons and ammo. I wouldn’t be following Future’s spending habits. I can tell you that much for sure.

I get that the rap game is all about impressing people, but wouldn’t you rather have a bigger mansion than more clothes? That just seems obvious to me. It seems like a much better way to get women and dominate the music scene.

Folks, trust me when I say that following Future’s model is a great way to end up bankrupt and with assets that are pretty much useless.

Spend your money on things that matter, and clothes aren’t near the top of that list.

H/T: Barstool Sports

