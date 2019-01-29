Here’s Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is Being Sued

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for allegedly injuring a man seriously while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Utah in 2016.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Terry Sanderson alleges that Paltrow collided with him and left him severely injured in Park City back on Feb. 26, 2016. He claims he sustained four broken ribs and a brain injury from the accident. He also alleges that Paltrow was “out of control” at the resort and eventually collided with him, “knocking him down, landing on top of him, and causing him to suffer a concussion, brain injury and four broken ribs.” (RELATED: Celebrate Gwyneth Paltrow’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW])

To make matters worse, Sanderson alleges Paltrow abandoned him on the mountain without seeking help for him.

“Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow,” he claims.

Gwyneth’s team has not issued a comment on the matter, however Deer Valley Resort is also being sued.

Sanderson alleges a skiing instructor lied on the report, claiming Paltrow did not injure him. It’s unclear how much Sanderson is seeking in the lawsuit.

This is an ongoing matter. We’ll keep track of it and update you accordingly.

Follow Jena on Twitter