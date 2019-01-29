The Supposed 2019 Grammy Winners Were Leaked This Week. Here’s How The Recording Academy Reacted

An alleged list of the 2019 Grammy Winners was leaked on Twitter Monday evening but the Recording Academy is fighting back.

The list was pushed by the online music source Main Pop Data, which claims to be a source for chart data and music news, according to its Twitter bio. It released a list of “unverified” winners, including the”big three” categories, which are Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. (RELATED: Superstar Singer Says Designers Won’t Dress Her Because Of Her Size. There’s Just One Problem)

According to the list, which Main Pop Data claimed to have gotten from the Grammys’ official website, the Record Of The Year was to be Cardi B’s “I Like It.” The Album Of The Year would be Gabi Wilson’s “H.E.R.” And the Song Of The Year would be Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from her Hollywood debut in “A Star Is Born.”

Winners of the 2019 #GRAMMYS have apparently been leaked through their official website, with the “Big 3” categories named to the following: Record of the Year – I Like It

Album of the Year – H.E.R.

Song of the Year – Shallow (@ladygaga) Video:https://t.co/drbNZlW8x8 — Main Pop Data (@mainpopdata) January 29, 2019

Unverified List of Winners (no video proof, just archived version of the webpage):

Best New Artist – Chloe x Halle

Best Pop Solo – Colors (Beck)

Best Pop Vocal Album – reputation (@taylorswift13)

Best Pop Duo/Group – The Middle

Best Traditional Pop Album – Love Is Here To Stay — Main Pop Data (@mainpopdata) January 29, 2019

Unverified #GRAMMYS Winners (no video proof, just archived version of the webpage):

Best Urban Contemporary Album – Everything Is Love (The Carters)

Best R&B Performance – Summer (The Carters)

Best R&B Song – Feels Like Summer (@donaldglover)

Best Rock Album – MANIA (@falloutboy) — Main Pop Data (@mainpopdata) January 29, 2019

Unverified #GRAMMYS Winners (no video proof, just archived version of the webpage):

Best R&B Album – H.E.R.

Best Rap Performance – Be Careful (@iamcardib)

Best Rap/Sung Performance – All The Stars (@kendricklamar)

Best Rap Song – God’s Plan (@Drake)

Best Rap Album – ASTROWORLD — Main Pop Data (@mainpopdata) January 29, 2019

However, the Recording Academy is disputing the credibility of the claims, according to E! News.

“There is no legitimacy to this,” the Academy said in a statement. “GRAMMY Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the GRAMMY Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by Deloitte in sealed envelopes.”

It looks like we’re just going to have to wait until February 10, when the annual Grammy Awards air live from Los Angeles.

The ceremony will be hosted by R&B superstar Alicia Keys.

