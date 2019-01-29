Mark Meadows Re-Elected As Chairman Of House Freedom Caucus

North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows was re-elected as the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus Monday night, saying he will serve for one more year as the leader of the group.

“For nearly four years the Freedom Caucus has fought to give a voice to those who feel forgotten by their government. That mission will remain unchanged. I’m honored to continue serving as chairman for the next year as we transition to new leadership, and I thank my colleagues for their support in the process,” Meadows told The Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday.

Meadows, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has been pushing Congress to fund a border wall, saying in December he was against a short-term funding bill that would have funded the government until Feb. 8 and that the time to act on the wall “is now.” (RELATED: Mark Meadows Says Trump Will Not Budge On Requested Amount For Wall Funding)

The North Carolina Republican will likely lead the conservative group until December when it will select another leader. GOP Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Jody Hice of Georgia are said to be two of the favorites to take over as chairman of the group.

