Netflix Reminds People On Twitter That Ted Bundy Was An Evil Serial Killer

Netflix recently had a wild tweet about executed killer Ted Bundy.

Bundy has been in the news nonstop thanks to the fact there’s a new Zac Efron movie about him and Netflix also released their own documentary series. Series from the popular streaming service is downright incredible. I’m a little more than halfway through, and can’t believe how captivating it is. I’ll have a full review of it for all of you guys once I’m finished.

Apparently, some people are captivated for a different reason, and it revolves around his physical appearance. That led to Netflix reminding people that Bundy murdered dozens of women.

They tweeted Monday, “I’ve seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers.” (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The Ted Bundy Film ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile’)

I’ve seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers — Netflix US (@netflix) January 28, 2019

I can’t believe Netflix actually hit the send button on that tweet. It’s mind-blowing to me. Don’t get me wrong. I did laugh a little bit, but that hardly makes it a good tweet. I laugh at all kinds of dumb stuff.

Having said that, I’m not sure Netflix should pretty much be making jokes about a dude who murdered tons of women. Seems like a really foolish decision.

Again, I want to state this as clearly as possible. Ted Bundy murdered dozens of women, and Netflix is kind of tweeting about their series in a humorous way. I’m not sure that’s a great social media strategy.

Wild decision from Netflix here, but it’s another reminder of just how unpredictable the internet is. Now, go and start streaming the documentary. It’s worth every second of your time.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter