NFL Cancels Presser For SB Halftime Show Performers Maroon 5, Travis Scott And Big Boi

The National Football League announced Tuesday that the traditional pre-show press conference for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show performers has been scrapped.

There has not been a lot of word as to what caused the decision. But TMZ reported that the NFL said Maroon 5 and Travis Scott “want to let their show do all the talking.” (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Dec 5, 2018 at 10:03am PST

“Maroon 5 has been working hard on a Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show that will meet and exceed standards of this event. As it is about music, the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday,” a statement from the NFL read, per Variety magazine. (RELATED: Rams Coach Wade Phillips Wears Cowboy Hat To The Super Bowl)

“Starting with the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show announcement, we began a cross-platform rollout of behind-the-scenes footage and content from each of the halftime performers,” the statement added. “Instead of hosting a press conference, this social and digital media rollout will continue through Sunday across our owned and operated media assets as well as through the platforms of the artists.”

Shortly after news broke about the canceled presser, some criticized the decision.

So much for facing the music – Maroon 5 has canceled their media session prior to their performance in the #SBLIII https://t.co/tIonDMxwS7 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 29, 2019

For context, the halftime artist always does a press conference. Prince didn’t take questions, he just performed. Beyonce mic dropped with an acapella version of the Star Spangled Banner. But sure, let’s shield Maroon 5 from the hard hitting questions from Entertainment Tonight. https://t.co/gnvVSw2Os0 — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) January 29, 2019

The NFL canceled the Maroon 5 press conference. With an absolute terrible lie that no one will believe pic.twitter.com/bUKFrJC9O5 — Robert Littal (@BSO) January 29, 2019

I wonder why the NFL and Maroon 5 decided not to do a press conference!!! https://t.co/EMFFwmCFAS — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 29, 2019

In past years, the presser with stars like Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and Prince have been great opportunities to hear them talk about what they had planned for the big show or just provide some fun entertainment.

Performers for Super Bowl LIII like Travis Scott and Gladys Knight have defended their choice to sing at the game, despite criticism from Colin Kaepernick and other stars like Amy Schumer, who called for a boycott of the halftime show in support of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.