Rob Gronkowski Sounds Like He Might Have A Little Free Time To Party Before The Super Bowl

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski might try to drink a beer or two if he finds some free time before the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

Gronk was asked if he would attend a party Monday night during the Super Bowl media availability, and declined because he had “curfew.” So, then he was asked if he wanted to party during the day Tuesday.

The NFL superstar grinned ear-to-ear and responded with, “A snow day party in the day? I might be able to make that one. It’s during the day.” (RELATED: Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Unsure Of NFL Future After The Super Bowl)

This is why we love Gronk so much. He’s at the Super Bowl, and he’s still open to drinking a few beers if the opportunity presents itself.

The man is an absolute legend on and off the field. He’s without a doubt on my list of the top-five pro athletes I’d want to drink a beer with. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Hell, he might even be in the top-three. All he does is produce golden content and quotes.

I really do hope Gronkowski actually shows up to that party Tuesday. He would make such an awesome impact on the fellow partygoers.

Would Bill Belichick like it? Probably not, but Gronk is his own man. Time to crack a few cold ones.