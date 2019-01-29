Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Unsure Of NFL Future After The Super Bowl

Your first name

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds unsure of what his plans will be following the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

Gronkowski was asked Monday night by Michael Irving if the Super Bowl would be his last game. According to ProFootballTalk, Gronk responded with, “I don’t know.”



Gronk has arguably been the best tight end in football over the past few years, but he’s also struggled with injuries.

Not only has he struggled with injuries, but there have been rumors before that he might retire. The former Arizona Wildcats star even threatened to retire last year when the Patriots almost traded him to the Lions. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

I think it’s safe to say that he doesn’t plan on playing forever.



It’s also worth noting that Gronk has made an abundance of cash since entering the NFL in 2010. His career earnings are north of $50 million.

He should have more than enough money set aside if he wants to hang it up after the Super Bowl. I’ve never really gotten the vibe he was bad with money. If he’s got a stockpile waiting for him, his retirement decision might become a lot easier.

We’ll find out after the Super Bowl Feb. 3 on CBS.

