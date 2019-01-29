Ryan Reynolds Starring In New Movie Called ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Ryan Reynolds has a new movie coming out called “Shotgun Wedding,” and it sounds excellent.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Tuesday:

Ryan Reynolds is getting back into the romantic comedy game — but with an action twist. Reynolds will star in Shotgun Wedding for Lionsgate, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Pitch Perfect filmmaker Jason Moore will direct the film, which centers on a couple whose extravagant destination wedding is overrun by criminals. The couple must save both of their families, and along the way are reminded of why they wanted to get married.

I’m not a big guy for the romantic comedy game. I think rom-coms generally blow. They’re rarely any good. However, I’m also an open-minded guy, and I do love anything that gunfights.

If you’re going to combine a wedding movie with a criminal invasion, then you can bet every dollar you have that I’ll give it a look. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Plus, Reynolds is an extremely entertaining guy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Dec 20, 2018 at 6:47pm PST

I mean, this plot actually sounds like it has a ton of potential. If they cast a smoke show lead for the role of the wife, then we might really be cook with gas at that point.

I’m thinking somebody along the lines of Emma Watson, Blake Lively, Emilia Clarke or Anna Kendrick. One of those three would probably make a really good lead. Yes, let’s get that done. (RELATED: Anna Kendrick Might Be The Greatest Woman In Hollywood)

“Shotgun Wedding” doesn’t have a release date. Trust me, I’ll let you know once we know because this one sounds very interesting.

