Stephen Colbert Calls Trump The Very ‘Definition Of Insanity’ For Trying To Secure The Border

Comedian Stephen Colbert said on “The Late Show” Monday that President Donald Trump represents the very definition of insanity for attempting to work with congressional Democrats to secure the border.

Colbert read Trump’s tweets in the president’s voice about the possible damage of a prolonged government shutdown, before calling the commander-in-chief a racist.

“For instance, Donald Trump, he tweeted, ‘This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!’ And believe me folks I know races. Many people call me a racist,” Colbert said.

WATCH:

Colbert then mocked acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney before calling Trump insane. (RELATED: Colbert Mocks Pelosi And Schumer For Looking Like The Addams Family)

“So, [Trump’s] making the exact same offer, backed by the exact same threat, but somehow he expects different results. Well, you know what they say. The definition of insanity is Donald Trump,” he added.

“And we haven’t even gotten over the last shutdown. A spokesman for the nation’s air traffic controllers put it this way … ‘It will be like starting up a 150-car freight train and getting it to full speed.’ That’s how much the shutdown has set us back. Air traffic controllers are using train metaphors,” Colbert said.

