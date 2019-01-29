A 30 Second Super Bowl Ad Costs $5.24 Million

People wanting to buy Super Bowl ad space on CBS will have to spend a ton of money.

According to WalletHub, it costs $5.24 million for 30 seconds of airtime when the Rams and Patriots play each other. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

My friends, below is a live look at my reaction to hearing this number:

That is so much money for only 30 seconds of airtime. That breaks down to nearly $175,000 a second. Imagine paying $175,000 for a second of something.

It’s a mind-boggling amount of cash. So much money that I’m legitimately at a loss for words right now. CBS and the NFL are just going to be swimming in cash after the Patriots and Rams play each other. (RELATED: Rams Coach Wade Phillips Wears Cowboy Hat To The Super Bowl)

To be fair, if the ad hits and goes viral during the biggest sporting event of the year, then it’s probably worth every single penny.

If it blows up, then I don’t think there’s a company in the world that would hesitate to spend more than $5 million. Obviously, it’s all about whatever you can get in return.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on CBS to catch the best commercials out there. Should be an entertaining time.

