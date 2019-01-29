Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Doesn’t Have Any Advice For Rams Star Jared Goff

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won’t be giving any help to Rams star Jared Goff before the Super Bowl.

The big game this year features about as far apart of philosophies as you can get, and it also features youth vs. experience at the quarterback position. That obviously had some people wondering if Brady would mentor his opponent in any shape or form. Don’t count on that happening.

“I’m not giving him any advice. You crazy?” Brady responded Monday night as he smiled when asked what advice he’d have for Goff ahead of the big game.

I understand the question here, but what other response did anybody honestly expect out of Brady. Did they really think he was just going to hand Goff the Patriots’ game plan and playbook.

If Goff wants advice, then he can get it Feb. 4th when the Super Bowl is over. I wouldn’t offer my Super Bowl rival a rope if he was drowning in a lake. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Is that harsh? Maybe, but we’re here to win rings. Nobody is at the Super Bowl to make friends.

I honestly can’t wait to see what these teams scheme up for each other. You really couldn’t have found a game with a more compelling storyline from an age angle.

In one corner, you have five-time Super Bowl champion and legend of the game Tom Brady. He oversees an old school offense. In the other corner, we have young Jared Goff and the new era of offenses in the NFL. (RELATED: Tom Brady Has Mic Toss For The Ages At Send-Off Rally)

Again, they really couldn’t get much different at all.

It should be a great one. Let us know in the comments what you think will happen in the Super Bowl.

