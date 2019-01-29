Trey Gowdy Says Recently Indicted Roger Stone Is ‘Presumed Innocent’ After Sitting Through Testimony

Former Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy said Roger Stone is “presumed innocent” and shared insight into testimony the former Trump adviser gave before Congress.

“Well, I was in the room. I may have asked the questions. That’s one of the narratives that unfortunately has been imprinted in our fellow citizens minds, is that the Democrats were the only ones asking Russia questions,” Gowdy said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

“I asked Roger Stone a bunch of questions and you have a lot of options when you are asked questions under oath,” he continued. “You cannot answer. You can tell the truth. You can assert a privilege. About the only thing you can’t do is make a material misrepresentation with the intent to deceive. Now he’s presumed innocent, but I had a unique vantage point for both the questions asked and the answers provided last year.”

WATCH:

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Gowdy if he thinks Stone was telling the truth and Gowdy said he’s not a human lie detector.

“I, among my many limitations, I am not a human polygraph machine,” he replied. (RELATED: Here’s Is What’s Next For Trey Gowdy)

Gowdy said: