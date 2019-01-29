Tucker Carlson Calls Out Celebrity Hypocrisy On Border Wall

Tucker Carlson ran a segment on his show Tuesday night dedicated to The Daily Caller’s latest installment of “Walls Across America,” a series dedicated to pointing out those who have walls around their homes while disapproving of President Donald Trump’s desire to build a wall along the nation’s southern border.

WATCH:

“Well that couldn’t be clearer. But wait. There’s a caveat. There always is. Some walls aren’t evil at all. Some are necessary and good. So for those of you keeping track of the theology at home, we offer you now a brief tour of walls the Democratic Party has deemed perfectly moral,” Carlson began. “We begin with border barriers in Tunisia and Jordan. Democrats voted to pay for those walls, so obviously they’re okay. Israel has walls too.” (RELATED: Is There A 10-Foot Wall Outside Obama’s House? We Went There To Find Out)

He continued:

Here in the U.S., it turns out we have plenty of moral walls too. Just this Sunday, Kamala Harris announced her campaign for president. For security, huge swaths of the streets of Oakland, California, were blocked—walled off, you might say. With her own security at stake, Senator Harris had no problem with this. They were moral walls. And there are many more moral walls. Benny Johnson of the The Daily Caller has set out across America to find more of them. And as you might have guessed, a huge number of the most moral walls we have protect the homes of Democratic donors.

Carlson then aired the video of TheDC’s Benny Johnson:

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO:

Carlson added, “Well, it’s quite a list and there are more. But it’s not surprising, the more you think about it, there’s really only one immoral wall on earth. No, it’s not in China. The Chinese are highly moral, ask Dianne Feinstein. The immoral wall is the proposed wall on our southern border, the one that might keep future Democratic voters out. And for that reason alone, it’s immoral.”

Johnson has previously traveled to the walled homes of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros and former President Barack Obama.

Trump continues to push for the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, but the funding remains unclear. The government was shut down for 35 days over the issue, the longest shutdown in history. The president agreed to reopen the government for three weeks, despite not getting any funding for the wall.

Follow Mike on Twitter