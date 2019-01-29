Khabib Nurmagomedov Suspended, Fined $500,000 For Actions At UFC 229
Khabib Nurmagomedov received his punishment Tuesday for the fiasco that occurred after he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229.
The Russian-born fighter jumped out of the octagon after defeating McGregor back in October, and all hell broke loose. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)
According to TMZ, Khabib got a nine-month suspension that’s retroactive to October and a $500,000 fine from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. He can get his suspension reduced to six months if he makes an anti-bullying video in the next month. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)
If Khabib does that, then he could fight in March.
Honestly, I wouldn’t give a damn about the suspension. That kind of seems like a slap on the wrist. Losing $500,000 is just absurd.
I would be so mad. That is a massive amount of cash. Now, I’m not saying Khabib doesn’t deserve the fine. He most certainly does. You can’t be jumping out of octagons and expect not to get hammered for it. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)
Just seeing $500,000 disappear would enrage me.
Now, we wait to see if McGregor and Khabib will step into the octagon to fight each other again. I like our odds a lot.