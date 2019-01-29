Khabib Nurmagomedov Suspended, Fined $500,000 For Actions At UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov received his punishment Tuesday for the fiasco that occurred after he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

The Russian-born fighter jumped out of the octagon after defeating McGregor back in October, and all hell broke loose.

Conor McGregor v Khabib The ending What the heck!! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/DyJswVbcXd — Bin Veto (@binveto) October 7, 2018

According to TMZ, Khabib got a nine-month suspension that's retroactive to October and a $500,000 fine from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. He can get his suspension reduced to six months if he makes an anti-bullying video in the next month.

If Khabib does that, then he could fight in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on Jan 26, 2019 at 2:38am PST

Honestly, I wouldn’t give a damn about the suspension. That kind of seems like a slap on the wrist. Losing $500,000 is just absurd.

I would be so mad. That is a massive amount of cash. Now, I'm not saying Khabib doesn't deserve the fine. He most certainly does. You can't be jumping out of octagons and expect not to get hammered for it.

Just seeing $500,000 disappear would enrage me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on Nov 26, 2018 at 4:28pm PST

Now, we wait to see if McGregor and Khabib will step into the octagon to fight each other again. I like our odds a lot.