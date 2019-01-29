Wisconsin Quarterback Alex Hornibrook Is Participating In Winter Conditioning

Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook’s days with the Badgers aren’t over just yet.

There has been some lingering concern about his future with the program ever since he struggled with head injuries and poor play down the stretch. Well, it looks like he’s got at least a little juice left in the tank.

According to a Tuesday tweet from Jack Kocorowski, the left-handed passer is participating in winter condition.

For those wondering, a UW official confirmed with me a bit ago that Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook is participating with the team in winter conditioning. — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKocoB5Q) January 29, 2019

I’m glad to see Hornibrook is apparently getting healthy, but I’m still not sold that he’ll be under center week one of the 2019 season.

As you all know, I’m very much on #TeamGraham. Get Graham Mertz as many reps as possible before week one. That way, we can see what we’re working with and if Hornibrook is still necessary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Nov 1, 2018 at 7:03pm PDT

Look, I’ve got nothing against Hornibrook. Not even a little bit. He can play football, and he’s much better when his game is on than most people realize.

A lot of the criticism against him was a sign of how delusional some fans could be. Again, I think he can play and if he is our guy next year, then I won’t panic. (RELATED: Hype Continues To Grow That Quarterback Graham Mertz Could Start For Wisconsin)

I’m just saying Mertz has to get his shot. That kid can ball out, and Hornibrook now has a history of health issues and really bad play at times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hornibrook (@alexhornibrook) on May 24, 2018 at 6:07pm PDT

Plus, given his history with concussions, he might not even want to play football as the offseason continues. He’s not an NFL quarterback, and I’m not sure there’s any benefit in really pushing himself for one more year.

